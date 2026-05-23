Barry Goudreau's Engine Room is powered by Subaru of New England

Barry Goudreau is best known for his work as the former guitarist of the band “Boston”. Barry appeared on the first two “Boston” records, that have sold a combined 25 million copies.

After leaving “Boston” he formed the band “Orion the Hunter”. They had a hit single with the song “So you Ran”, and toured with “Aerosmith” on their “Back in the Saddle” tour. That band included Michael DeRossier a former drummer for the band Heart. It was during that period that he met Brian Maes who joined the band on keyboards.

Barry then teamed up with his former Boston band mate the late great lead singer Brad Delp. The result was the band RTZ. Brian Maes joined as the keyboard player, along with Tim Archibald on bass. Their record for Warner Brothers featured the songs “Face the Music” and the successful single “Until Your Love Comes Back Around”, both of which had play on MTV.

Barry started “Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room” with his former bandmates Maes, now on keyboards and singing lead, along with Archibald. Tony DePietro joined on the drums. The band is augmented with back up singers Joanie Cicatelli, Terry O’Soro and Mary Beth Maes, who are described as the band’s “Special Sauce”.

The band will be performing tracks from the new record, as well cuts from his other projects, and of course some of “Boston’s “biggest hits.

Doors and Bar Open at 6:30 pm - Show Starts at 7:30 pm