At the Sign of the Golden Scissors "Millinery and Mantu-Making" By Emily Stringham At the Stone House Tavern Museum

This informal program will focus on two of the most common female-dominated trades in the 18th Century, gown making and millinery work. Emily Stringham will discuss the materials and sewing techniques used to create women's clothing and accessories, who was making them, and how these garments were worn. Reproduction examples of gowns, caps, and other fashionable accessories will be available to view.

This event is free to the public and includes a tour of the museum, a historic tavern and inn with a ballroom and third floor cubicles for the stage coach drivers and drovers to sped the night. The museum is open to the public every Saturday, 10 am - 1 pm from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.