ArtsCinema Series Stage2Screen: 42nd Street

One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, 42ND STREET, comes to U.S. cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical.

Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards (“Lullaby of Broadway”, “We’re in the Money (the gold digger’s song), “42nd Street” and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.