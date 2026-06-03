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ArtsCinema Series Stage2Screen: 42nd Street

ArtsCinema Series Stage2Screen: 42nd Street

One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, 42ND STREET, comes to U.S. cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical.

Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards (“Lullaby of Broadway”, “We’re in the Money (the gold digger’s song), “42nd Street” and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

The Park Theatre
$18
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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