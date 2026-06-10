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Artist Talk with Surf Point Residents C. C. Ann Chen, Roger Q. Mason, and José Santiago Pérez at 3S Artspace

Artist Talk with Surf Point Residents C. C. Ann Chen, Roger Q. Mason, and José Santiago Pérez at 3S Artspace

Join us at 3S Artspace on Thursday, June 25th at 5pm for a special presentation by Surf Point residents C. C. Ann Chen, Roger Q. Mason, and José Santiago Pérez as part of Surf Point's Meet the Residents series, and their first event in New Hampshire.

Chen, Mason, and Pérez will speak about their ideas and work, followed by an opportunity for the public to engage and ask questions. Following the talk, visitors are invited to a guided tour of the galleries at 3S Artspace, featuring the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Artist Advancement Grant exhibition with work by 2025 award recipient Jihye Han and finalists Cozette Russell and Isabella Rotman.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited and advance registration is requested.

The event will take place at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, NH 03801. Register today!

3S Artspace
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Surf Point
info@surfpoint.me
https://www.surfpoint.me/event-list/june-artist-talk-3sartspace
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

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