Artisans Hand Craft Gallery Birthday Sale

This November, Artisans Hand is excited to be celebrating 48 years as a fine craft gallery! We're honored to have been part of the Montpelier community for so many years.

It may be our birthday, but we’d love to give you a gift! Come celebrate with us Friday - Sunday, November 6 - 8 and receive 20% off your entire purchase!

Get an early start on your holiday shopping or pick up that special piece you’ve been eyeing for yourself. You’ll feel good about shopping locally and supporting independent artists.

We look forward to seeing you!

Click on the following link to view a Google Map of our location and start planning your journey to Montpelier: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3iGrS47aqJi9kPkR9