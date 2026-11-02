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Artisans Hand Craft Gallery Birthday Sale

Artisans Hand Craft Gallery Birthday Sale

This November, Artisans Hand is excited to be celebrating 48 years as a fine craft gallery! We're honored to have been part of the Montpelier community for so many years.

It may be our birthday, but we’d love to give you a gift! Come celebrate with us Friday - Sunday, November 6 - 8 and receive 20% off your entire purchase!

Get an early start on your holiday shopping or pick up that special piece you’ve been eyeing for yourself. You’ll feel good about shopping locally and supporting independent artists.

We look forward to seeing you!

Click on the following link to view a Google Map of our location and start planning your journey to Montpelier: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3iGrS47aqJi9kPkR9

Artisans Hand Craft Gallery
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Artisans Hand Craft Gallery
(802) 229-9492
info@artisanshand.com
https://www.artisanshand.com/artisans-hand-craft-gallery-events/48th-birthday-sale
Artisans Hand Craft Gallery
89 Main Street at City Center
Montpelier, Vermont 05602
(802) 229-9492
info@artisanshand.com
https://www.artisanshand.com/

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