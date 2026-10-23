ARTiculate Playreading: Continuity by Bess Woh

theatre KAPOW returns to 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on November 8 at 2:00 pm with a reading of Continuity by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright Bess Wohl. This sharp, funny play takes audiences behind (and beyond) the camera in a hilarious and thought-provoking satire of Hollywood’s best intentions and biggest contradictions.

A sheet of ice sits in the desert of New Mexico. A mad eco-terrorist plants a bomb in order to save humankind. A beleaguered film crew tries to get in one last shot before losing the light. Storytelling and science collide with hilarious and devastating consequences. Beneath the satire lies a deeper question: Can making art about saving the world actually help to save it?

“In this play, everyone is running out of time,” said director Rachael Chapin Longo. “The screenwriter is facing a health crisis. The director is running out of light in the sky. Is filming a blockbuster movie to draw attention to the climate crisis really going to have any impact?” This question and so many others are asked through the humor, irony, and a clever structure of the play. “Is it actually taking action? Is it already too late?” she asks.

The play reading will be followed by a tour of the three Gallery exhibitions, New Aftermaths (paintings and drawings by Kenneth Millington), Light Shadow, and Memory: Humans, War, and Nature (works by Chenlin Cai curated byJun Dong), and 74 Days (works on paper by Vesna Jovanovic). Their shared focus emerges in a dialogue on how we act, how we endure, and how our choices ripple through ourselves, others, and the planet. Visitors will move from intimate observation to bold visual narratives to luminous, contemplative installations, experiencing a rich spectrum of human stories.

theatre KAPOW’s staged reading of Continuity is Sunday, November 8 at 2:00pm at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, NH. Tickets are $15 and include the reading, discussion, and a gallery tour. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 3Sarts.org or tkapow.com.