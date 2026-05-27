Annual Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby
Annual Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby
Kainen, an officer with the Gilford Police Department and an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, lost his life on June 4, 2003, after falling from his boat on Lake Winnisquam doing what he loved - fishing. Celebrate his life and love for the Gilford community at the free Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby.
Gunstock Mountain Resort
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Gilford Police Department
Artist Group Info
bmacpherson@gunstock.com
Gunstock Mountain Resort
719 Cherry Valley RoadGilford, New Hampshire 03249
6032934341
services@gunstock.com