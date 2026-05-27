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Annual Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby

Annual Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby

Kainen, an officer with the Gilford Police Department and an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, lost his life on June 4, 2003, after falling from his boat on Lake Winnisquam doing what he loved - fishing. Celebrate his life and love for the Gilford community at the free Officer Kainen M. Flynn Memorial Fishing Derby.

Gunstock Mountain Resort
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Gilford Police Department

Artist Group Info

bmacpherson@gunstock.com
Gunstock Mountain Resort
719 Cherry Valley Road
Gilford, New Hampshire 03249
6032934341
services@gunstock.com
https://www.gunstock.com

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