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AN EVENING OF HOSPITALITY

AN EVENING OF HOSPITALITY

You’re Invited to
AN EVENING OF
HOSPITALITY

With Special Guest Speakers
Michelle Cruz
Director of NH Department of Travel & Tourism

Mike Somers
President of the NH Lodging & Restaurant Association

Amy Landers
Executive Director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association

Many thanks to the Dox on Winnisquam and Alamo Texas BBQ
for providing food and the Traveler's Rest Brewpub for drinks.
$35 pp includes
Door Prizes, Appetizers,
Libations
Tickets at
https://tinyurl.com/lrbbahospitality

Squam Lakes Association
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakes Region Bed & Breakfast Association
meredithinnnh@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

innkeeper@nutmeginn-nh.com
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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