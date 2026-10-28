AN EVENING OF HOSPITALITY
AN EVENING OF HOSPITALITY
You’re Invited to
AN EVENING OF
HOSPITALITY
With Special Guest Speakers
Michelle Cruz
Director of NH Department of Travel & Tourism
Mike Somers
President of the NH Lodging & Restaurant Association
Amy Landers
Executive Director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association
Many thanks to the Dox on Winnisquam and Alamo Texas BBQ
for providing food and the Traveler's Rest Brewpub for drinks.
$35 pp includes
Door Prizes, Appetizers,
Libations
Tickets at
https://tinyurl.com/lrbbahospitality
Squam Lakes Association
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lakes Region Bed & Breakfast Association
meredithinnnh@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
innkeeper@nutmeginn-nh.com
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org