You’re Invited to

AN EVENING OF

HOSPITALITY

With Special Guest Speakers

Michelle Cruz

Director of NH Department of Travel & Tourism

Mike Somers

President of the NH Lodging & Restaurant Association

Amy Landers

Executive Director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association

Many thanks to the Dox on Winnisquam and Alamo Texas BBQ

for providing food and the Traveler's Rest Brewpub for drinks.

$35 pp includes

Door Prizes, Appetizers,

Libations

Tickets at

https://tinyurl.com/lrbbahospitality