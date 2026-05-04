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Americana 250 Exhibition

Americana 250 Exhibition

In celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary, Manchester Community College will host the Americana 250 Exhibition on June 11 from 10:00 AM–4:00 PM (rain date: June 12). This fair-style event will explore the colonial period and the American Revolution through a showcase of research, creative works, performances, and demonstrations. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy activities, games, crafts, presentations, readings, and music. Exhibits will examine the political, social, economic, and cultural dimensions of the era, with a special emphasis on local history. The exhibition aims to highlight the complexity of the past and foster meaningful civic engagement within the broader community.
This event is free, open to the public, and sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Collaborative and MCC’s Department of Social/Behavioral Sciences and Human Services.

Manchester Community College
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Manchester Community College
1066 Front Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102

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