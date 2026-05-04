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American Red Cross Blood Drive

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Be a lifesaving hero and donate blood! The YMCA of Greater Londonderry is hosting a blood drive on Friday, June 12. Appointments are required and can be made at www.redcrossblood.org (enter YMCALONDONDERRY) or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

YMCA of Greater Londonderry
11:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

jgiusto@graniteymca.org
YMCA of Greater Londonderry
206 Rockingham Road
Londonderry, New Hampshire 03053
603-437-9622
info@graniteymca.org
www.graniteymca.org

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