American Red Cross Blood Drive

Be a lifesaving hero and donate blood! The YMCA of Greater Londonderry is hosting a blood drive on Friday, June 12. Appointments are required and can be made at www.redcrossblood.org (enter YMCALONDONDERRY) or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.