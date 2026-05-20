This June, Kimball Jenkins is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand, New Hampshire’s celebrated improv troupe Stranger Than Fiction for an evening of comedy and history like you’ve never seen before.

America, Signing Off!

Saturday, June 20th

7:00-9:45 pm

Location: KJ Mansion & Carriage House

We begin the evening with quick-witted short scenes inspired entirely by your suggestions. Following a brief intermission, America, Signing Off!, will surely bring lots of laughs to an original improvised set, inspired by America 250, where some of the lesser-known Founding Fathers gather to debate one audience-suggested line for the soon-to-be-written Declaration of Independence. Will it be brilliant? Ridiculous? Historically questionable? Absolutely.

Want to be part of the fun? Limited tickets are now on sale! Your purchase not only includes admission to the performance but a pre-show dessert grazing table featuring an assortment of confections and decadent bites. Don't miss this interactive experience and purchase your tickets today!

Ticket Price: $42