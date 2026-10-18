Alpine Advent Holiday Market

Alpine Advent turns Waterville Valley's Town Square into a holiday market for five weekends. Twelve wooden chalets hold New Hampshire artisans and seasonal food and drink: mulled wine, local beer, Waffle Cabin waffles and maple from Benton's Sugar Shack in Thornton. It opens with a Black Friday Preview Night on Friday, November 27, from 4–8 pm. On Small Business Saturday, November 28, Waterville Valley Resort lights the tree with fireworks. Santa visits on Sunday, December 13, and the year ends with fireworks on New Year's Eve. More than 20,000 people visited in 2025. No admission fee; village parking at no charge. Alpine Advent. A White Mountain Original.

Hours: Black Friday Preview Night, Friday, November 27, 4–8 pm · Saturdays, 1–7 pm, and Sundays, noon–5 pm, November 28–December 27 · Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, noon–4 pm · New Year's Eve, Thursday, December 31, 4–8 pm, with fireworks.

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