© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election Day is tomorrow. NHPR is here to make sure you're ready when you hit the ballot box.

Alejandro’s Olde Tyme Magik Showe

Alejandro’s Olde Tyme Magik Showe

Performed in a style reminiscent of the Vaudeville era, Alejandro’s Olde Tyme Magik Showe is a wonderful stand-up show with an emphasis on audience participation, visual magic, and physical comedy guaranteed to enchant and amuse the whole family. Blending classic magic and comedy with a little help from volunteer assistants, Pinard draws spectators into his zany world of wonder.

Kimball Jenkins
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.