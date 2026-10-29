Alejandro’s Olde Tyme Magik Showe
Alejandro’s Olde Tyme Magik Showe
Performed in a style reminiscent of the Vaudeville era, Alejandro’s Olde Tyme Magik Showe is a wonderful stand-up show with an emphasis on audience participation, visual magic, and physical comedy guaranteed to enchant and amuse the whole family. Blending classic magic and comedy with a little help from volunteer assistants, Pinard draws spectators into his zany world of wonder.
Kimball Jenkins
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com