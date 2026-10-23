Album Release Performance with Matthew Madan & Friends

Sunday, November 22, 2026 - 2:00 PM EST

Twenty years in the making—Matthew Madan returns to the stage with old favorites, new songs, and a few musical friends.

﻿Matthew Madan has been playing blues harmonica and guitar, and writing songs for nearly five decades. Since moving to Vermont in 1987 and homesteading on a hilltop in Topsham with his wife Anna and their two children, he’s been writing and playing songs about nature, love, and the human condition. When not playing original music, he’s interpreting blues classics on guitar while accompanying himself on harmonica. His songs range from tender and emotive to foot-stomping and raucous.

This past year Madan teamed up with old friend Sam Whedon, a multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer based in NY State. Madan recorded ten tracks at Sam’s studio, with Whedon adding instrumentation and production to create the album “Happiness,” released to streaming in February of this year.

Having taken a hiatus from music to teach English for 20 years, this is Madan’s first solo show in two decades and will be a celebration of his original songs both old and new. He is very lucky to have Sam joining him at Artistree to help recreate the album, as well as contribute to debuting new material. Also playing will be bassist Joe Letter and drummer Tom Leeman, both of whom play with Madan in the band configurations of Cousin Freddy and the Sap Buckets, and Thirsty Work. And don’t be surprised to see other musical guests.