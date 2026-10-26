Don't miss A Cappella Group Tuckermans at 9's final performance for 2026 at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Dover, NH on Saturday, November 7th. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.; suggested donation $20 at the door. T9 members will offer up a fun blend of pop, rock, and jazz. T9 favorites from The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles, Alice Merton, Lorde, Dolly Parton, and The Cars are on offer. In addition, there will be new tunes from Manhattan Transfer, The Mamas and the Papas, Extreme, Heart, and Journey.