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6x6 Exhibition

6x6 Exhibition

KJ will be open until 10:00pm for visitors to come and enjoy the lights, firepits, sledding, and of course, shopping! You will not want to miss the opening of our 6x6 exhibition with hundreds of pieces for sale at $60 and the Artisan’s Nook will have even more unique items for holiday giving.

Live music by acoustical guitarist, Mike Morris, https://www.mikemorris.us/, and light refreshments will be served in our Carriage House from 6-9pm

On view in the Carriage House, the 6x6 Exhibition features 60+ artists from the community and beyond. All artworks in this exhibition measure 6 x 6 inches and are priced at $60 each. Every piece is available for purchase and can be taken home on the spot—perfect for gift giving!

Friday, December 4: 12-10pm, Midnight Merriment (Live music and light refreshments, 6:00-9:00pm)
Thursday, December 10: 12-3:00pm
Friday, December 11: 12-4:00pm
Saturday, December 12, 11:00am-6:00pm
Wednesday, December 16: 12:00-4:00pm
Thursday, December 17, 12-3:00pm
Friday, December 18, 12-8:00pm
Saturday, December 19, 12-3:00pm
Sunday, December 20, 12-6:00 pm

Kimball Jenkins
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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