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55th Anniversary: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

55th Anniversary: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Director: Mel Stuart | Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson, Denise Nickerson, Paris Themmen, Julie Dawn Cole, Michael Bollner

A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.

Event Sponsored by South Farm

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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