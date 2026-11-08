55th Anniversary: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
55th Anniversary: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Director: Mel Stuart | Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson, Denise Nickerson, Paris Themmen, Julie Dawn Cole, Michael Bollner
A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.
Event Sponsored by South Farm
The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.
The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main StreetBethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org