55th Anniversary: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Director: Mel Stuart | Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson, Denise Nickerson, Paris Themmen, Julie Dawn Cole, Michael Bollner

A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.

Event Sponsored by South Farm

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.