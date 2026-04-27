34th Annual Church Charity Yard Sale in New London

Come visit the largest church yard sale in NH. We will have gently used items from across the Kearsarge region. Rooms filled with furniture, rugs, electronics, plus more furniture spilling out into tents in the parking lot. The entire sanctuary filled with collectibles, glassware, pottery, kitchenware, housewares. Plus, jewelry, lots of kid/adult clothing, flat-screen TVs, toys, tools, yard + garden equipment, sporting goods, and a Bake Sale.

All proceeds will be donated to regional charities. Outdoor sales begin at 7:30 AM, Indoors at 8 AM. See pictures on Facebook at 'KCPC Yard Sale' during the week before. See the music video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qhXC9AzRTI

Tax deductible donations of gently used items accepted at KCPC mornings May 18 - 22.

