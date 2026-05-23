2026 Children's Museum of New Hampshire Car or Cash Raffle

You could be the lucky first place winner who gets to choose between $25,000 towards a new vehicle from Bill Dube Ford Toyota or $20,000 cash! A second place prize winner will get $5,000! Just 700 tickets (fewer than previous years) are being sold, and tickets are only $100. To purchase tickets, visit www.childrens-museum.org. Winning tickets will be drawn at a free event for all purchasers (ages 18+) on Thursday, June 4 between 5–6:30pm at The Brook, 319 New Zealand Road in Seabrook, NH, sponsored by The Boulos Company and CPManagement. A door prize of $1,000 will be awarded to a ticket purchaser who is at the live drawing event! This raffle fundraiser is sponsored by Bill Dube Ford Toyota, Rock 101, Z107, and 96.7 News Radio.

Online ticket sales for the Car or Cash Raffle will end at noon on June 4th. If you want to purchase tickets after that you will have to attend the live drawing event at The Brook. Please note, children of any age are not allowed into the casino per NH Lottery regulations. Ticket sales at The Brook end at 6pm and the first and second place prizes will be announced at 6pm. All ticket purchasers (plus a guest) are invited to enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages, and a cash bar (21+).

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire is a non-profit that was founded in 1983 and whose mission is to actively engage families in hands-on discovery and to inspire all to become the next generation of innovators and creative thinkers. The Car or Cash Raffle is the museum's largest fundraiser of the year, and the museum relies on the funds raised to ensure it can provide "Access for All" discounted and free admission programs to all families in need. Currently these programs allow 20% of the museum's annual visitors to play at the museum for free or deeply discounted admission. To learn more about CMNH and its mission visit www.childrens-museum.org or visit in person in Dover, NH.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3643734-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3643734-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Thursday June 04, 2026 at 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Venue details: The Brook Casino, 319 New Zealand Road, Seabrook, New Hampshire, 03874, United States

Category: Sports / Leisure | Casino

Price:

Car or Cash Raffle Ticket: USD 100.00