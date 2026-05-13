13th Annual Newfound Firecracker 5K
13th Annual Newfound Firecracker 5K
The 13th Annual Newfound Firecracker 5K is a fun run hosted by the Newfound Regional High School’s Cross Country Program. Check-in/day of registration starts at 7:30 AM. Medals for top runners and race t-shirts for the first 60 to pre-register before June 16!
Kelley Park
$25 early registration fee
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Newfound Regional High School Cross Country Program
(603) 744-6006, Ext 1507
mlaplume@sau4.org
Kelley Park
41 North Main StreetBristol, New Hampshire 03222