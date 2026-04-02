'Live from the Word Barn' expands to Boston and beyond

New Hampshire Public Radio is excited to announce the regional expansion of its live weekly music series, Live from the Word Barn. Since its debut in November 2023, the program has captured the intimate magic of The Word Barn in Exeter, N.H., delivering world-class performances directly to listeners’ homes and headphones.

Beginning April 12, 2026, that reach extends to Massachusetts, as the program joins the Sunday morning lineup on WUMB Boston at 7:00 a.m..

As a premier Adult Album Alternative (Triple A) station licensed to the University of Massachusetts, WUMB-FM serves more than 275 cities and towns across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. The station’s digital presence is equally robust, reaching an additional 80,000 listeners globally via its online livestream.

“We are very excited to share the music being made at The Word Barn with our WUMB listeners,” says Jay Moberg, Program Director at WUMB. “NHPR and The Word Barn have done a wonderful job of showcasing both regional talent and nationally touring artists in a very unique and intimate setting, which is exactly the kind of authentic experience our audience values.”

The Word Barn was founded to cultivate the arts in an open, welcoming setting. This partnership between NHPR and the venue ensures that the vibrant New England music scene remains accessible to all — offering a front-row seat to premier performances.

Ben Anderson/ The Word Barn The Word Barn in Exeter, N.H.

“As a long-time fan of WUMB, I'm thrilled Live from the Word Barn is joining the station's schedule,” says Rick Ganley, NHPR host and producer of the series. “The talent we feature is a perfect fit, and I think passionate WUMB listeners will love the lineup of acclaimed and emerging musicians we present every week.”

How to Listen

Whether tuning in via traditional airwaves or streaming online, fans have multiple ways to catch the show: