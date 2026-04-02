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'Live from the Word Barn' expands to Boston and beyond

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
NHPR is excited to announce the regional expansion of its weekly live music series, Live From the Word Barn.

New Hampshire Public Radio is excited to announce the regional expansion of its live weekly music series, Live from the Word Barn. Since its debut in November 2023, the program has captured the intimate magic of The Word Barn in Exeter, N.H., delivering world-class performances directly to listeners’ homes and headphones.

Beginning April 12, 2026, that reach extends to Massachusetts, as the program joins the Sunday morning lineup on WUMB Boston at 7:00 a.m..

As a premier Adult Album Alternative (Triple A) station licensed to the University of Massachusetts, WUMB-FM serves more than 275 cities and towns across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. The station’s digital presence is equally robust, reaching an additional 80,000 listeners globally via its online livestream.

“We are very excited to share the music being made at The Word Barn with our WUMB listeners,” says Jay Moberg, Program Director at WUMB. “NHPR and The Word Barn have done a wonderful job of showcasing both regional talent and nationally touring artists in a very unique and intimate setting, which is exactly the kind of authentic experience our audience values.”

The Word Barn was founded to cultivate the arts in an open, welcoming setting. This partnership between NHPR and the venue ensures that the vibrant New England music scene remains accessible to all — offering a front-row seat to premier performances.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH
Ben Anderson/ The Word Barn
The Word Barn in Exeter, N.H.

“As a long-time fan of WUMB, I'm thrilled Live from the Word Barn is joining the station's schedule,” says Rick Ganley, NHPR host and producer of the series. “The talent we feature is a perfect fit, and I think passionate WUMB listeners will love the lineup of acclaimed and emerging musicians we present every week.”

How to Listen

Whether tuning in via traditional airwaves or streaming online, fans have multiple ways to catch the show:

  • NHPR Listeners: Fridays at 8:00 p.m. with an encore Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and online at NHPR.org
  • WUMB Listeners: Sundays at 7:00 a.m. and online at WUMB.org
  • On-Demand: Access archival shows anytime via the NHPR Music Mixcloud page.

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Arts & Culture NHPR Music News
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
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