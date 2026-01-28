Plan your weekend in NH: Pond hockey, metal night and Seacoast Skating with the Stars
Catch a metal show at the Nashua Public Library (yes, really!), or share the songs of Grateful Dead with the next generation.
Statewide
- Shakespeare Unrehearsed! Much Ado About Nothing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, on Zoom, hosted by the Howe Library. No prior experience or participation is required for this virtual, theatrical read-along. More details. (Free)
Lakes Region
The 17th Annual New England Pond Hockey Classic kicks off for the weekend on Friday, Jan. 30 on Meredith Bay. Championship games are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1. More details. (Free)
- Family Craft: Paint your own Wooden Animal at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Laconia Public Library. More details. (Free, all materials are provided)
Merrimack Valley
NH Historical Society Family Fun Day from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, in Concord. Organizers say this activity day is “geared for families with kids ages 6 to 10, but all are welcome.” More details. (Free)
- Rock & Roll Playhouse: Music of Grateful Dead at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. Designed for families with children under age 7, this unique concert experience “allows parents to enjoy the music they love while little fans are encouraged to explore their creativity.” More details. (Tickets are $18)
Monadnock Region
Teen Lock-In: Escape Room at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, at the Keene Public Library. A parental permission slip is required for this puzzle night, which will feature games based on “Stranger Things,” Frankenstein and comics. More details. (Free, registration is required)
- Birdies Book Club: The Wedding People at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, in Keene. Community members are invited to attend. More details. (Free)
North Country
Winter Sliding Party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Brooks-Gadwah Sliding Hill in Colebrook. The North Country Community Recreation Center, Community Builders Hub and others are teaming up for a family-friendly day of sledding, plus a campfire and cocoa. More details. (Free)
- Taylor at the Tilly begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, at The Tillotson Center in Colebrook. Activities include Taylor Swift-inspired bingo, friendship bracelets, and “Swiftie Snacks.” More details. (Tickets are $10, proceeds support sound system upgrades)
Seacoast
- Seacoast Skating with the Stars begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Puddle Dock Pond in Portsmouth. This annual tradition pairs local celebrities with Ice Dance International professionals “in a skate-off for audience votes.”. More details. (General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 5 to 17, free for kids under 5)
Southern Tier
- Metal Night at the Nashua Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30. Free foam earplugs will be available for this live show featuring local band Cytokine. Their tagline: “Not deathcore. DADCORE.” More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- A Hard Day’s Night is showing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Loew Auditorium in Hanover. The classic Beatles movie musical will be presented in 35 mm. More details. (Tickets start at $9)