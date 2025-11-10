Live from Studio D: Mary Gauthier & Jamiee Harris share songs for Veterans Day

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier is known for her deeply personal storytelling — songs rooted in empathy, honesty, and lived experience. From her early struggles with addiction and alienation to her later work amplifying the voices of others, Gauthier’s music has long stood in the troubadour tradition.

She and her musical and life partner Jaimee Harris joined Rick Ganley in NHPR’s Studio D for an intimate session of songs and conversation. With just two guitars and their voices, the pair reflected on the craft of songwriting, and the power of simplicity.

One of the songs featured in the session — “Bullet Holes in the Sky” — was co-written with Navy veteran Jamie Trent as part of Gauthier’s acclaimed project Rifles and Rosary Beads, a collection written in collaboration with wounded veterans through the nonprofit Songwriting With Soldiers. The song captures the tension and tenderness of Veterans Day — gratitude, pain, and hope intertwined.

Listen to the full performance and conversation — Live from Studio D with Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris — at NHPR.org or on NHPR’s YouTube channel.