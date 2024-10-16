© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Goffstown Pumpkin Regatta, Halloween Hoots

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 16, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
Miles Dennis, right, takes a photo of Kylie Dennis and Otto Dennis at a pumpkin patch at the Carter Hill Orchard in Concord on the first day of fall: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Miles Dennis, right, takes a photo of Kylie Dennis and Otto Dennis at a pumpkin patch at the Carter Hill Orchard in Concord on the first day of fall.

Catch a slate of free concerts at the Concord Sound & Color Festival, plus more live music at 3S Artspace, The Press Room and the Lebanon Opera House.

The red carpet at the 2023 New Hampshire Film Festival
New Hampshire Film Festival
/
Courtesy
Attendees on the red carpet at the 2023 New Hampshire Film Festival.

  • Indigenous Peoples’ Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
  • New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • All Things Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson Village (sleigh rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday). More info.
  • RiverFire on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin. More info.
  • Halloween Hoots on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Concord Sound and Color: Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
  • Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 on Main Street in Goffstown. More info.
  • Northwoods Brewing Co. Fall Fest 2024 on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.
