10 things to do in NH this weekend: Goffstown Pumpkin Regatta, Halloween Hoots
Catch a slate of free concerts at the Concord Sound & Color Festival, plus more live music at 3S Artspace, The Press Room and the Lebanon Opera House.
- Indigenous Peoples’ Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
- Soggy Po Boys Album Release Show w/ Ditrani Brothers on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- More live music: Pom Pom Squad w/ Sophie Coran at 3S Artspace, Pink Martini at the Lebanon Opera House
- New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- All Things Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson Village (sleigh rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday). More info.
- Portsmouth Farmers’ Market Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. More info.
- See also: Candia Farmers’ Market Artisan Fair & Mini-Octoberfest
- RiverFire on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin. More info.
- Halloween Hoots on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Concord Sound and Color: Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
- Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 on Main Street in Goffstown. More info.
- Northwoods Brewing Co. Fall Fest 2024 on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.