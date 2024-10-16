10 things to do in NH this weekend: Goffstown Pumpkin Regatta, Halloween Hoots

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

New Hampshire Film Festival / Courtesy Attendees on the red carpet at the 2023 New Hampshire Film Festival.

Indigenous Peoples’ Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info .

Soggy Po Boys Album Release Show w/ Ditrani Brothers on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info .

More live music: Pom Pom Squad w/ Sophie Coran at 3S Artspace, Pink Martini at the Lebanon Opera House

New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info .

All Things Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20 at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson Village (sleigh rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday). More info .

Portsmouth Farmers’ Market Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. More info .

See also: Candia Farmers’ Market Artisan Fair & Mini-Octoberfest

RiverFire on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Service Credit Union Heritage Park in Berlin. More info .

Halloween Hoots on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info .

Concord Sound and Color: Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info .

Goffstown Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 on Main Street in Goffstown. More info .