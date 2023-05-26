Inside a Concord exhibition, 'a bit of a middle finger to really institutionalized art spaces'

“I mean, they're all my friends, and they're in the show,” Safarzadeh said. “I think it's also like a bit of a middle finger to really institutionalized art spaces, where it's really tough to come in.”
The exhibit’s name is meant to convey an openness to new, unconventional ideas. In other words, how do institutions like Kimball Jenkins make spaces for nontraditional artists and for aspiring ones to emerge?
Safarzadeh said she hopes this show can help people from all backgrounds find an authentic community through the arts.
Scroll down for scenes from the exhibition’s opening night celebration. It’s open through June 30. More details here.
Two janitors on the job — or are they?
Two janitors are late to their job. They are tangled up in cords as they try to vacuum the grass, which was supposed to be done before opening night. Why they needed to vacuum the grass is their call. One of the janitors, Gemma Soldati, teaches an art class at Kimball Jenkins called “A Funny Workshop." Soldati will be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at the Assembly Roxy in August, with a piece called “The Poor Rich.”
Cozy Throne
Boston-based Cozy Throne plays at the opening night of the exhibition. Here, they’re playing their song “Gambit.” Amara Phelps is on vocals, with Ben Ferrari on backing vocals and guitar, Jacob Young on bass and Lindy Snell on drums.