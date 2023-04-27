© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Presents: May Day Music Special

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
May Day in some countries is also called Workers' Day, or International Workers' Day.

NHPR presents a one-hour music special celebrating May Day, hosted by production manager Emily Quirk.

Join us Friday and Sunday as we examine American labor history through the lens of roots, blues, Americana, and rock genres spanning the last 100+ years.

Celebrate those who built our roads, pick our fruit— and those who fought and died for all the many things we now take for granted with music from:

  • Utah Phillips
  • Hazel Dickens
  • The Almanacs
  • Otis Span
  • Della Mae - hear the full interview with Celia Woodsmith from 2019
This program airs on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

This May Day Music special originally aired in 2019.

Emily Quirk
Emily has worked for NPR member stations since 2007. Before joining the NHPR staff in 2012, she served as local host for All Things Considered as well as Director of Business and Foundation Support for KUSP, Santa Cruz, CA. While living in Santa Cruz, she also produced 2 weekly music programs Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Free Radio Santa Cruz) and Taste of Honey (KUSP).
See stories by Emily Quirk

