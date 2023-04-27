NHPR Presents: May Day Music Special

NHPR presents a one-hour music special celebrating May Day, hosted by production manager Emily Quirk.

Join us Friday and Sunday as we examine American labor history through the lens of roots, blues, Americana, and rock genres spanning the last 100+ years.

Celebrate those who built our roads, pick our fruit— and those who fought and died for all the many things we now take for granted with music from:



Utah Phillips

Hazel Dickens

The Almanacs

Otis Span

Della Mae - hear the full interview with Celia Woodsmith from 2019

Interview with Celia Woodsmith.mp3 Listen • 6:32

This program airs on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

This May Day Music special originally aired in 2019.

