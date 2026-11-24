Yale professor discusses Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's CEO
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale's School of Management what Jensen Huang's return as CEO of Nvidia means for the future of the company.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale's School of Management what Jensen Huang's return as CEO of Nvidia means for the future of the company.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.