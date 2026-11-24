Morning news brief
President Trump is taking credit for the return of his close ally Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO, Nvidia's stock rose after Huang was reinstated, the Russia-Ukraine war is spilling into other countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is taking credit for the return of his close ally Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO, Nvidia's stock rose after Huang was reinstated, the Russia-Ukraine war is spilling into other countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.