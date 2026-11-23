Federal judges in Colorado are fed up with ICE re-arresting the same immigrants
A federal judge in Colorado has found ICE in contempt for ignoring court orders to not immediately re-arrest detainees they've ordered released.
Copyright 2026 CPR News
A federal judge in Colorado has found ICE in contempt for ignoring court orders to not immediately re-arrest detainees they've ordered released.
Copyright 2026 CPR News
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