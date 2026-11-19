NPR debuted Machine Gods , its new podcast on AI, just before the midterms. Since then, the story about Nvidia's CEO has dominated the news cycle. In this new podcast, the well-connected hosts interview technology insiders and joke around with each other while explaining the latest developments in AI and sharing their personal takes.

As a podcast, Machine Gods is a new approach for NPR. The show is owned and produced independently by the hosts. NPR licenses the show and sells the sponsorships.

I originally set out to write about how NPR journalists are using AI. Just as I was getting answers to that question, Machine Gods was hitting its stride. So I started listening, which then gave rise to even more questions.

I talked with NPR's chief content officer, the standards editor, the person running NPR's AI lab and a member of the communications team.

I learned that NPR's new podcast is considered a big win for the business of NPR, where executives are thrilled at the prospect of bringing in both new sponsors and new audiences.

Meanwhile, inside the NPR newsroom, the journalists are taking an extremely cautious approach to using AI in their work.

Sure, it's apples and oranges. A show about AI is different from actually using AI in your work. But the enthusiasm about the show from the top brass and the cautious approach toward incorporating AI into the journalistic workflow create an interesting juxtaposition.

Read on for my full analysis.

/ We ask NPR one question about how the work comes together.

How is NPR using AI? And what's the story behind Machine Gods?

OK, that was two questions, so I realize I've broken the format here. But stick with me, and I'll show you the connection.

NPR is using AI in limited ways. Leaders have enabled some AI functionality on certain software, like Zoom. But not on all software. Although NPR uses Microsoft products, they don't use Copilot. Gemini, Google's large language model, is available to NPR staff.

"We're not going to put our heads in the sand because we are purists," the managing editor for standards and practices, Tony Cavin, told me. "But we also have no great desire to be first, because we've seen the damage."

He pointed out NPR's ethics policies on AI: "Everything you see, hear and read on NPR will be the product of human beings."

NPR staffers can use AI for:

Transcribing interviews

Assembling presentations

Searching for themes in recordings of town hall meetings

Searching through massive documents, like the Epstein files

Analyzing audience data

For every use, a human has to review the information to check for accuracy and appropriate context.

NPR staff members are prohibited from using AI for:

Creating stories, newscasts, podcasts or scripts

Editing content

Creating photos or other images

Generating any voice of any kind on any platform

Erica Osher is the VP of AI Labs at NPR. She reiterated the cautious approach. After NPR recently gave staff members access to Gemini, they were encouraged to participate in a training session. In addition to reviewing NPR's rules, the training focused on developing the critical thinking skills necessary to use AI.

/ Carlos Carmonamedina for NPR Public Editor

"It's about how to understand what you're seeing when you use these tools and how to build the right skill sets," Osher said. "So that your cognition is yours, that you're not just off-loading cognition to AI tools."

After hearing about the newsroom's cautious approach, it was jarring to then immerse myself in the Machine Gods podcast, which covers the drama and intrigue surrounding AI companies.

Founders of the new show, Kevin Roose and Casey Newton, recently left The New York Times, where they hosted the Silicon Valley-focused podcast Hard Fork.

NPR announced in mid-September that it would partner with Machine Gods, and starting in January, the show will be available for NPR member stations to broadcast. NPR leaders said the partnership with Machine Gods is similar to arrangements with shows like Fresh Air and 1A.

Because Machine Gods is created outside the public radio family, it looks and sounds very different from what audience members are used to hearing on NPR. For starters, the hosts read the sponsorships. Although it's common in the podcast world for hosts to read advertisements, that is not the standard at NPR. Only one NPR host (Rachel Martin, host of the celebrity interview show Wild Card) reads the ads. All other sponsorships are read by voice talent used exclusively for that purpose.

The host-read ads created a bit of a disconnect for me as a consumer. For most of the show, I'm listening to two journalists use their deep knowledge and expertise to analyze dramatic developments like the resignation of Nvidia's Jensen Huang. But then those same hosts suggest that I should sign up for Doppel, an agentic defense service that will prevent someone from impersonating me.

The other sponsorships that NPR has sold are also AI or AI-adjacent.

Mercury — a financial technology company

80,000 Hours — a career advice service tailored to an AI world

Lovable — an AI app builder

Cloudflare — a cybersecurity company

Host-read advertisements blur the boundary between independent journalism and paid content, especially when the ads are so closely related to the content of the show. While that's standard for the podcast business, the NPR audience has a different experience.

NPR agreed to have the hosts read ads for Machine Gods because advertisers pay more money for them. Blockbuster shows like Machine Gods are part of NPR's strategy to bring in new revenue and bigger audiences.

Most people listening to or watching Machine Gods are doing so on third-party platforms like YouTube and Spotify, where host-read ads are common. Only 1% to 2% of the total audience consumes Machine Gods on the NPR app or the NPR website. In discussion forums, some people have questioned whether the show can maintain a reputation for independence when the hosts are reading ads related to the very industry they are analyzing.

In addition to the host-read ads, there's a pre-roll (an ad before the opening of the show), which is often a programmatic ad, one that fills up unsold space. This ad shows up on the NPR app and website, as well as on the third-party platforms. Users can skip it after five seconds. I saw pitches there for tequila, a gourmet skillet and a crypto product.

I asked if NPR reviews Machine Gods before it's released. The NPR communications department wrote in an email, "Machine Gods goes through a review process like our other NPR co-productions, such as Fresh Air and 1A: any 'roll-off' for the news magazines and the radio show version (coming in early 2027) go through our standard editorial review and must adhere to FCC standards."

That response is deliberately vague. NPR's editors do not review the Machine Gods content, unless an excerpt is going on one of the radio news shows, like this segment that aired on ATC right after the election.

NPR doesn't review the content of Fresh Air or 1A either. But NPR member stations create those shows for broadcast and are familiar with NPR's ethical standards and FCC regulations.

The show itself could be a stretch for the NPR audience. Hosts Newton and Roose are entertaining to listen to. Their jokes and banter will remind some listeners of Car Talk. In the course of a show, they disclose a fair amount about themselves, including hints at their personal politics and which chatbots and agents they are personally using. These glimpses give listeners enough information to judge whether their personal conflicts of interest should be considered, the biggest one being that Newton's fiancé works at Anthropic.

Again, that standard is different from the one NPR has applied to its internal staff in the past.

Even the graphic images that accompany the show are handled differently. While many of them are just screengrabs, others are graphic illustrations. All of them appear on NPR's website and in the app without a credit line that tells people where they came from. NPR's visual standards require that images carry a credit or caption that tells the viewer where it came from and clearly labels illustrations.

The episode that analyzed the AI backlash after the midterm election was illustrated by an image of a data center wearing a pink knitted pussy hat, with cutout images of Roose and Newton in front. It's clearly an illustration, so I'm not concerned that the audience was deceived. But who created it? Why is there no image credit?

On the one hand, NPR's newsroom is exercising much caution in its use of AI. And then, there's the new partnership with Machine Gods. An obvious tension is emerging in the company between the journalists primarily concerned with news and the executives concerned with the business model.

It's too soon to tell whether this is a healthy tension or one that will lead to a fissure between the journalists and the executives running NPR. But it's something to keep an eye on as Machine Gods makes its broadcast debut and is more fully incorporated into the public radio family.

The Office of the Public Editor is a team. Reporters Amaris Castillo and Nicole Slaughter Graham and copy editor Merrill Perlman make this newsletter possible. Illustrations are by Carlos Carmonamedina. We are still reading all of your messages on social media and from our inbox. As always, keep them coming.

Kelly McBride

NPR Public Editor

Chair, Craig Newmark Center for Ethics & Leadership at the Poynter Institute

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