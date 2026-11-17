Nvidia scandal and CEO's resignation rock Silicon Valley
Some in Silicon Valley are calling for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to get his job back after he resigned amid reports of affairs with an alleged Chinese spy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Some in Silicon Valley are calling for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to get his job back after he resigned amid reports of affairs with an alleged Chinese spy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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