Former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia on Trump's visit to the ASEAN summit
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Edgard Kagan, former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, about President Trump's trip to the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Edgard Kagan, former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, about President Trump's trip to the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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