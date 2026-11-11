Will Democrats be able to repeal states' Medicaid work requirements?
States are building huge new systems to implement Medicaid work requirements. But will newly empowered Democrats be able to repeal or delay that change?
Copyright 2026 NPR
States are building huge new systems to implement Medicaid work requirements. But will newly empowered Democrats be able to repeal or delay that change?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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