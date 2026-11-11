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Steve Inskeep talks to ex-CIA analyst about alleged Nvidia Chinese spy case

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published November 11, 2026 at 5:02 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with former CIA analyst Emily Harding about China's spy tactics in light of the alleged plot targeting the CEO of Nvidia.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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