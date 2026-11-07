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How painter Maira Kalman finds 'Joy' in darkness

NPR | By Elena Burnett
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:12 PM EST

Author and painter Maira Kalman is out with a new book called Joy, exploring all the things that bring her fleeting happiness and why sorrow is a necessary counterpart to joy.

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