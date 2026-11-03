Election Day: Updates from polls across WMass
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James Hall, 70, a veteran and retired contractor in Holyoke, Ma. at the polls on Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Voters across western Massachusetts are hitting the polls this election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen / Special to NEPM
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Polls in West Springfield are ready for voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Umar Vorona / NEPM
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Polls in West Springfield are ready for voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Umar Vorona / NEPM
Voters across the country are hitting the polls today deciding on everything from state legislator and local school committee seats to ballot questions and more.
In Massachusetts voters will consider 9 ballot questions as well as a host of legislative races and a race for governor.
Visit our election guide here for interviews with candidates and a look at all 9 ballot questions.