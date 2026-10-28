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Trump's relationship with Putin comes under fire ahead of the midterms

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

President Trump's relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin is under scrutiny again as the president makes deals with Moscow ahead of the midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is an NPR White House correspondent.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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