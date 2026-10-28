Trump's relationship with Putin comes under fire ahead of the midterms
President Trump's relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin is under scrutiny again as the president makes deals with Moscow ahead of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin is under scrutiny again as the president makes deals with Moscow ahead of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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