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Is it possible to reform fraternities?

WBUR
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
A sign stands outside the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Adrian Kraus/AP
A sign stands outside the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Cornell University suspended all fraternity parties through the end of the school year in the aftermath of a sexual assault case that has sent shockwaves through campus.

But many are torn over how to address fraternities on campus moving forward. Is it possible to reform the culture, or should they be banned outright?

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Nicholas L. Syrett, chair of the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, about whether or not it’s possible to reform fraternities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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