Lamont, Fazio make their pitch to CT voters in governor’s race, from electric bills to data centers

Connecticut voters will choose between incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and State Sen. Ryan Fazio in less than a month.

Fazio (R-Greenwich) says that a real policy difference between the two surrounds data center development. It’s an issue picking up steam nationally as more campaigns produce midterm election political ads on data center development. Fazio is critical of Lamont’s efforts in pushing for past legislation that allowed data centers to get tax breaks.

“I don’t think that data centers or any other well-connected companies should get special tax benefits at the expense of middle-class families who are struggling to pay their bills and pay their taxes,” Fazio told Connecticut Public during an episode of “The Wheelhouse” that aired Wednesday.

The legislation passed in 2021 , just before Fazio was elected to state government.

So far, only one data center has received a tax break. Lamont says he’s against bigger “hyperscale” AI data centers. He’s concerned they’ll stress local energy grids and lead to higher electricity costs.

“We’ve said no to that,” Lamont said on “The Wheelhouse.” “This is not where you’re going to build them – not here in Connecticut. Locals can say no to them as well.”

Fazio hasn’t just attacked Lamont on data center developments in campaign ads and voter text messages. He’s also criticized Lamont for the high cost of electricity in Connecticut.

Bills have been lowered in Connecticut after a reduction in the public benefits charge, which in part helps low-income customers with payment assistance. Fazio wants to eliminate the charge altogether.

“Social programs exist in our state and need to exist in our state. They are funded through the normal budget process – through the taxes that we’re paying,” Fazio said.

“But we’re not only paying some of the highest taxes in the country, we’re also paying taxes and fees through our electric bill.”

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont during his in studio interview with Frankie Graziano on the Wheelhouse at Connecticut Public Broadcasting in Hartford, Connecticut on October 6, 2026.

Lamont, who’s running for a third term, said that a permanent reduction in the public benefits charge amounts to a shell game.

“So maybe you say, I want the taxpayers to pay for it – not the ratepayers. But there all you’re doing is just re-arranging the deck chairs. I don’t think that really makes a difference,” Lamont said.