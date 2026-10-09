How the beverage aisle got so wild
Planet Money traced many new beverage flavors to one laboratory that serves dozens of companies to see how new flavors are created and why we're seeing such an explosion of options right now.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Planet Money traced many new beverage flavors to one laboratory that serves dozens of companies to see how new flavors are created and why we're seeing such an explosion of options right now.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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