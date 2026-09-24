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Tiny Desk Radio: Sheer Mag, Blood Orange, Turnstile

NPR
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Grace Raver

All roads lead to the stage dive that launched a thousand memes: Turnstile at the Tiny Desk. Hosts Bobby Carter and Lars Gotrich also feature live sets from artists who have collaborated with Baltimore's beloved hardcore heroes: Philly rockers Sheer Mag and the difficult-to-describe Blood Orange.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Sheer Mag: Tiny Desk Concert

Blood Orange: Tiny Desk Concert

Turnstile: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was written by Lars Gotrich. Walter Ray Watson edited and produced this episode along with Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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