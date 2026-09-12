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From window watcher to birder: My first steps

Vermont Public | By Joey Palumbo
Published September 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

As I get older, I’ve been getting this feeling that I want to enrich my life with new experiences. I want to understand how folks get into things in their free time, and what those hobbies give back to them. But … where to start?

Join me, a complete newbie, as I get into something I’ve always been interested in but never knew how to approach. In this video, I explore the world of birding – I try a guided walk in Waterbury with Audubon Vermont, and then bird one-on-one in Franklin County with local expert and Vermont “Bird Diva” Bridget Butler.

Spoiler: As it happens, a lot came out of this that I wasn’t really expecting.

What did you think of this video? And what hobby should I try next? Let me know by filling out this quick survey.

Person holding binoculars with people walking away in background
Vermont Public
Joey looks like a natural with those binoculars, right?

David Littlefield and Mike Dunn contributed to this project.
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