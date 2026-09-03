© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrate 45 years of NHPR's public service journalism. Donate today and double your impact by having your gift matched, dollar for dollar!

Remembering Gloria Steinem through her picture book, 'Rise, Girl, Rise'

WBUR
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Indira Lakshmanan’s February conversation with longtime friends Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Leymah Gbowee about their children’s book “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.” The picture book tells their stories and encourages readers to form communities to fight injustice.

Steinem died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.