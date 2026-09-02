Bernie Sanders says he's 'very concerned' about voting access ahead of November election

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's very concerned about President Donald Trump's efforts to restrict access to mail-in ballots for the November election, which Sanders says could have a profound impact in Vermont and many other states.

The independent senator from Vermont talked to Vermont Public's Bob Kinzel on Tuesday about this issue and his efforts to help get progressive candidates elected in battleground states this fall.

This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

Bob Kinzel: Bernie, you've been very active in the last few months campaigning for democratic socialist candidates throughout the country. Some political observers have described this situation as a battle for the heart and soul of the Democratic Party. Do you see it that way?

Bernie Sanders: Well, in some respects, it is, and I'm very pleased that over the last year, progressives have had enormous success, despite the fact that in almost every instance they have been outspent. And I think the reason for all of this, Bob, is that Americans, no matter whether you're in a blue state or a red state or a purple state, people know there's something fundamentally wrong in their country.

Bob Kinzel: Bernie, you know there are critics within the party who believe you're leading the Democratic Party down the road to defeat because your policies are too radical and that moderate voters will reject them. What do you say to those critics?

Bernie Sanders: Well, I strongly disagree, Bob. I think if you look at the polling, the issues that our people campaign on are extremely popular, and doing what the American people want, in my mind, is the way you win elections.

Jose Juarez / Associated Press From left foreground, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT. join hands together following a campaign rally on Saturday, July 18 in Detroit.

Bob Kinzel: Here in Vermont, the winning candidate in the Democratic primary for governor, Amanda Janoo, supports many of your policies at the state level. What do you make of her victory? What does it tell you about Vermont?

Bernie Sanders: I have not yet spoken to Amanda, and I look forward to talking to her. I do think that it is no great secret that in our state we face many, many problems. So I think the people of Vermont want to look at a candidate who is prepared to tackle those issues.

More from Vermont Public: Amanda Janoo wins Democratic primary for Vermont governor

Bob Kinzel: Will you be endorsing her campaign?

Bernie Sanders: Well, I haven't yet spoken to her, and if she wants an endorsement, I'm happy to talk to her.

Bob Kinzel: Let me ask you about the elections this fall. President Trump is working hard to place restrictions on mail-in voting for the November election because he says there's a lot of fraud with the system, although he's not provided evidence of this taking place.

As you know, Vermont has a universal mail-in voting system where every registered voter is sent a ballot 45 days before the election. How concerned are you that the administration will try to take steps to invalidate Vermont's system and others like it around the country?

"If your question is, 'Am I concerned about Trump trying to undermine democracy and fair elections?' I am very concerned."

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders: Bob, I am very, very concerned. And actually, as soon as I get off the phone with you, that's an issue we're going to be dealing with. He is doing everything he can to make sure that Republicans continue to stay in power. And one of the tactics that they're looking at is using, again, for the first time in history, trying to nationalize elections where our Constitution is very clear: It is the states that run their elections. It is an outrage, and we've got to fight them every step of the way.

More from NPR: Whistleblower's lawyer warns USPS plan for Trump's order could keep ballots from voters

Bob Kinzel: On a larger scale, are you concerned that the administration might take other actions to discourage turnout on Election Day? I'm thinking of possible ICE agents or military police at polling places.

Bernie Sanders: Yes, I am. Again, this is a president who does not believe in the Constitution. He does not believe in the rule of law. He is in political trouble right now, and in my view, he will try to do everything he can to make sure the Republicans continue to control the House and the Senate. So this is an issue, Bob, that I and other members of Congress are working very, very hard on. There'll be, I'm sure, lawsuits all over the place. We're talking about how we work at the grassroots level to oppose this, but if your question is, "Am I concerned about Trump trying to undermine democracy and fair elections?” I am very concerned.

Audio was produced by Peter Engisch.