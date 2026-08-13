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Jon Batiste pays tribute to 2 composers who defined their genres -- Mozart and Monk

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

Pianist Jon Batiste has been busy. He's offering three new albums at once: one tribute to Mozart and two tributes to Thelonious Monk.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
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