Jon Batiste pays tribute to 2 composers who defined their genres -- Mozart and Monk
Pianist Jon Batiste has been busy. He's offering three new albums at once: one tribute to Mozart and two tributes to Thelonious Monk.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Pianist Jon Batiste has been busy. He's offering three new albums at once: one tribute to Mozart and two tributes to Thelonious Monk.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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