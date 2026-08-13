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Audrey Hobert: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Elle Mannion
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

Audrey Hobert loves a comedic bit. In concert, she'll stand on a tall ladder hidden by a taller trench coat. Or bounce on a mini trampoline. Or dribble basketballs. Knowing that she's inspired by comedian (and musician) Steve Martin, this all makes more sense. But take away those tricks in a setting like the Tiny Desk, and Hobert's catchy pop songs are just as captivating.

Hobert arrived with a debut album last year, Who's the Clown?, already with a distinct songwriting voice. The Los Angeles artist has a knack for putting words to the sometimes embarrassing thoughts many of us have rolling around in our heads — and singing them with a satisfying cadence over a banging beat.

Her storytelling shines on songs like "Sex and the city" and the Friends-inspired "Phoebe." (Given her background in screenwriting, it's not surprising that her songs reference these hit shows and paint amusing characters.) "The seat is up, the place is haunted / He's heating up and eating up a pizza pocket / I wanted one, but he forgot it," she muses on "Sex and the city." The songwriting is funny, but it's also a vulnerable exploration of desire.

"Sometimes when you're a burgeoning artist, you have one hit," Hobert says before the last song. "I would classify this as a hit." She adds that "it's only a hit with time," a statement that would prove true: "Sue me" entered the Billboard Hot 100 just this week.

SET LIST

  • "Shooting star"
  • "Thirst Trap"
  • "Phoebe"
  • "Sex and the city"
  • "Sue me"

MUSICIANS

  • Audrey Hobert: vocals, guitar
  • Ricky Gourmet: guitar
  • Hayley Briasco: guitar, banjo
  • Lana Drincic: keys, piano
  • Steven Brickman: sax, keys, piano, bass
  • Andrew Pham: bass
  • Cameron Allen: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Elle Mannion
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Director: Josh Newell
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Felix Contreras
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Elle Mannion
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