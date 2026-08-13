Audrey Hobert: Tiny Desk Concert

Audrey Hobert loves a comedic bit. In concert, she'll stand on a tall ladder hidden by a taller trench coat. Or bounce on a mini trampoline. Or dribble basketballs. Knowing that she's inspired by comedian ( and musician ) Steve Martin , this all makes more sense. But take away those tricks in a setting like the Tiny Desk, and Hobert's catchy pop songs are just as captivating.

Hobert arrived with a debut album last year, Who's the Clown?, already with a distinct songwriting voice . The Los Angeles artist has a knack for putting words to the sometimes embarrassing thoughts many of us have rolling around in our heads — and singing them with a satisfying cadence over a banging beat.

Her storytelling shines on songs like "Sex and the city" and the Friends-inspired "Phoebe." (Given her background in screenwriting, it's not surprising that her songs reference these hit shows and paint amusing characters.) "The seat is up, the place is haunted / He's heating up and eating up a pizza pocket / I wanted one, but he forgot it," she muses on "Sex and the city." The songwriting is funny, but it's also a vulnerable exploration of desire.

"Sometimes when you're a burgeoning artist, you have one hit," Hobert says before the last song. "I would classify this as a hit." She adds that "it's only a hit with time," a statement that would prove true: "Sue me" entered the Billboard Hot 100 just this week.

SET LIST

"Shooting star"

"Thirst Trap"

"Phoebe"

"Sex and the city"

"Sue me"

MUSICIANS

Audrey Hobert: vocals, guitar

Ricky Gourmet: guitar

Hayley Briasco: guitar, banjo

Lana Drincic: keys, piano

Steven Brickman: sax, keys, piano, bass

Andrew Pham: bass

Cameron Allen: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Elle Mannion

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene

Audio Director: Josh Newell

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR