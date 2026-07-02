Russia attacks Ukraine's capital, killing more than a dozen people
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's capital overnight into Thursday, with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, killing several people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's capital overnight into Thursday, with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, killing several people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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