© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Time is running out! ⌛ Donate before 7pm for a chance to win $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a dream trip to Amsterdam!

KATSEYE on the ups and downs of being a global girl group

NPR | By Ailsa Chang,
Mallory YuKathryn Fink
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Jeung Yoonchae about the ups and downs of being part of the global girl group KATSEYE.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.