Judge sides with Vineyard Wind in lawsuit against GE Renewables

A judge in Boston has sided with Vineyard Wind for a second time in its case against turbine supplier GE Renewables.

The offshore wind developer is suing GE for trying to leave the project before the turbines are operating at full capacity.

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp reconsidered his April decision at the request of GE, but in a new decision Friday, he said the circumstances have not materially changed.

The project needs GE’s expertise and “proprietary know-how” to bring the turbines up to capacity, he said.

“And [Vineyard Wind] continues to be at risk of losing financing for the Project,” the judge wrote.

His ruling upholds a temporary injunction that forced GE to stay on the job.

The companies are locked in a financial dispute over damages from a blade failure. Two years ago, a shattered turbine blade littered beaches with fiberglass and forced the replacement of numerous defective blades.

Vineyard Wind withheld about $300 million from GE after an engineer determined that the turbine maker owed about $850 million in damages.

GE Renewables, which is part of global energy company GE Vernova, then sought to terminate its contracts for nonpayment.

A spokesperson for GE Vernova told CAI the company was exercising its right to do so.

GE has previously argued that Vineyard Wind cannot withhold payment because the damages are disputed.

One of Vineyard Wind’s parent companies, Avangrid, declined to comment.

The judge also denied a motion by GE to force Vineyard Wind into arbitration.

A spokesperson for GE Vernova said Tuesday that the company is looking forward to “next steps” but would not specify what those steps are.

The company could appeal.