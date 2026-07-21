SNHU relocating Manchester operations to main campus; Millyard property for sale

This story was originally produced by Manchester Ink Link. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Southern New Hampshire University will relocate all offices and administrative operations from its longtime Millyard headquarters to its main Manchester campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The move means SNHU will vacate its offices at 55 S. Commercial St. and, once the transition is complete, list both the building and its adjacent parking garage for sale.

The confirmation comes after Manchester Ink Link inquired about reports that the university was preparing to leave its downtown headquarters.

“This decision reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to being thoughtful stewards of its resources while supporting its successful distributed work model,” said Siobhan Lopez, SNHU’s director of external communications.

According to the university, most of its workforce now operates remotely or in a hybrid capacity, making it practical to consolidate office operations on campus.

“Today, the vast majority of SNHU’s workforce operates remotely or in a hybrid environment, making it important that our physical footprint aligns with how our employees work and how we best serve our learners,” Lopez said.

University officials emphasized that the decision is not a reduction in SNHU’s presence in Manchester.

“SNHU continues to grow, serve more learners each year, and invest in the people, programs, and technologies that advance our mission,” Lopez said. “This transition does not change our commitment to Manchester. Our campus will remain the center of our physical operations, and we are proud to continue investing in our campus community and our longstanding presence in the city.”

Founded in 1932 as the New Hampshire School of Accounting and Secretarial Science, Southern New Hampshire University has grown from a small business school into one of the nation’s largest nonprofit universities. The institution, which changed its name to Southern New Hampshire University in 1968, serves hundreds of thousands of students through its online programs while maintaining its residential campus on North River Road in Manchester.

SNHU’s move into the historic Amoskeag Millyard was part of the university’s expansion during the 1990s and 2000s and reflected its investment in downtown Manchester. The decision to consolidate operations on campus marks the end of that chapter as the university adapts its facilities to a workforce that now operates primarily through remote and hybrid work arrangements.

The university has not yet announced a timeline for the relocation or when the properties will be listed for sale.